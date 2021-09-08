To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: Some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website before attending.
Thursday, Sept. 9
9 a.m. — Lake County Open Space Initiative meeting at CMC Climax Molybdenum Leadership Building, 901 US-24. Visit lcosi.com or email Mike Conlin at mconlinassociates@yahoo.com for details.
9 a.m.-noon — Friends of Twin Lakes beach clean up. Volunteers can kayak or get a ride on the Twin Lakes Boat Tours pontoon boat to the worksite on the south side of the upper lake. Participants are asked to wear long sleeves and pants, closed-toe shoes and hats, and to print water, snacks, sunscreen and a favorite small shovel or rake. Email friendsoftwinlakes@gmail.com for details.
11 a.m.-noon — Destination Story Time at the Healy House Museum & Dexter Cabin, 912 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Lunch & Learn: Medicare 101 at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Blood pressure checks will start again at 11:30 a.m. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
4 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners meeting. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
5:15 p.m. — Parkville Water Board meeting. Visit www.parkvillewater.org/contact-us or call 719-486-1449 for Zoom information.
6-9 p.m. — Pinnacle Library open house at Colorado Mountain College Leadville, 901 US-24. Join students, faculty and staff in celebrating the opening of Colorado Mountain College’s new learning space, as well as welcoming Ben Cairns and other new staff members. Light refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public. Visit coloradomtn.edu/trail-map for the college’s latest COVID-19 guidelines, or contact 719-486-2015 or rbrunetti@coloradomtn.edu for details.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
7 p.m. — Leadville Rod & Gun Club monthly meeting at the Trap Range Clubhouse. Call Chris Cary, 970-406-0129, or Ron Valentine, 719-486-1801, for details.
Friday, Sept. 10
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Destination Story Time at the Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for details.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels. Call the Lake County Senior Center at 719-486-1774 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
4-6 p.m. — Farm market at Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Dr. The market is donation-based. Visit https://www.c4leadville.org/events/farmmarket-fltwn for details.
5-6 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain Valley Estates, 749 CO-91. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Saturday, Sept. 11
9-11 a.m. — Mobile food pantry at Lake Fork Mobile Home Park, 150 Hwy 300. 719-486-3087.
2-3 p.m. — Local History Challenge Event: Memorable Monuments at the Evergreen Cemetery, McWethy Drive and James Street. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for details.
Sunday, Sept. 12
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
Monday, Sept. 13
9 a.m. — Women in Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St. Open to all who are struggling. Call 970-390-5536 for details.
9 a.m. — Walmart trip and lunch in Salida. Meet at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Van leaves at 9 a.m. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5 p.m. — Broken Arrows 4H meeting. Email brokenarrows4hclub@gmail.com for meeting location.
5:15 p.m. — Lake County Republican Central Committee meeting via Zoom. Contact Betty.benson@outlook.com for Zoom information.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 & 12 Study meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels. Call the Lake County Senior Center at 719-486-1774 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
4 p.m. — Leadville Historic Preservation Commission meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. Visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
5 p.m. — Lake County School District Board of Education meeting at the District Office, 328 W. Fifth St., and via Zoom. Please visit lakecountyschools.net and click Board of Education > Meeting and Minutes for updates, or reach out to Bunny Taylor at btaylor@lakecountyschools.net or 719-486-6805 with questions.
5-7 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain View Village, 19773 US-24. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for virtual viewing link, or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
6:15 p.m. — Leadville/Lake County Chamber of Commerce meeting via Zoom. Contact director@leadvilleusa.com for details.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County Public Library Board of Trustees regular meeting, Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Call 719-486-0569 for details.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study. Zoom ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, 901 US-24, or via Zoom. Contact Josh Adamson at 719-293-4052 for meeting details.
9 a.m.-noon — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087. Senior hour 9-10 a.m.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels. Call the Lake County Senior Center at 719-486-1774 for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Thursday, Sept. 16
10:30 a.m. — Dine-in brunch at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
