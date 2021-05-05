To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website first.
Thursday, May 6
10:30 a.m. — Dine-in or take-out brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
Friday, May 7
8-10:30 a.m. — Leadville Lake County 2021 Virtual Job Fair for employers and job seekers. This free event is open to the public, but does require preregistration. Employers may register at https://portal.premiervirtual.com/event/register-company/6583-leadville-lake-county-2021-virtual-fair. Job seekers may register by visiting www.connectingcolorado.com, and are required to upload a resume. Job seekers may also contact the local Colorado Workforce Center office at 719-486-2428 for help creating a resume or accessing a computer to attend the event.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
4-6 p.m. — Farm market at Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Dr. The market is donation-based. Visit https://www.c4leadville.org/events/farmmarket-fltwn for details.
5:30 p.m. — Friday night dinner at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Public welcome; masks required. Pick-up or dine-in available. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 841 2152 0880, or in person at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St.
Saturday, May 8
8:30-11 a.m. — Greater Arkansas River Nature Association Birding 101 Hike. Learn the basics of birding in the Upper Arkansas River Valley. Visit https://garna.org/calendar/hike-birding-101 for details. Tickets required; $5 for GARNA members, $10 for non-members.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
10-11:30 a.m. — Mother’s Day Tea. Celebrate Mother’s Day with a tea party, including snacks, tea and crafts, at the Huck Finn Ice Rink warming hut, 505 W. 5th St. Cost is $20; registration deadline is May 3. Visit https://www.lakecountyco.com/recreation or call 719-486-7484 for details.
1-3 p.m. — Mother’s Day Pampering. Treat mothers to a couple hours of pampering at the Huck Finn Ice Rink warming hut, 505 W. 5th St. Deidre Romero of Younique will give tips on makeup application. Participants should bring their own makeup; Romero will also have products available for purchase. Cost is $30; registration deadline is May 3. Visit https://www.lakecountyco.com/recreation or call 719-486-7484 for details.
Sunday, May 9
Noon — Queen of Hearts at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
6-7 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting via Zoom, ID 480 183 048.
Monday, May 10
9 a.m. — Timberline Women’s AA meeting via Zoom, ID 832 6841 0811.
9 a.m. — Walmart trip and lunch in Salida. Meet at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Van leaves at 9 a.m. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
10:30 a.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
Noon — Lake County Board of County Commissioners special meeting. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
4 p.m. — Lake County Planning Commission meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
5 p.m. — Broken Arrows 4H meeting. Email brokenarrows4hclub@gmail.com for meeting location.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 and 12 Study meeting via Zoom, ID 710 129 022.
Tuesday, May 11
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
3 p.m. — Taco Tuesday at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Tacos are $1.50 each. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
4 p.m. — Leadville Historic Preservation Commission meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
5 p.m. — Lake County School District Board of Education meeting at the District Office, 328 W. Fifth St., and via Zoom. Visit lakecountyschools.net and click Board of Education > Meeting and Minutes for updates, or reach out to Bunny Taylor at btaylor@lakecountyschools.net or 719-486-6805 with questions.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council work session via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
6:15 p.m. - Leadville/Lake County Chamber of Commerce meeting via Zoom. Contact director@leadvilleusa.com for details.
6:30 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. $14 packets, $1 specials, no progressive bingo. No concessions. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
6:30 p.m. - Lake County Public Library Board of Trustees regular meeting, Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Call 719-486-0569 for details.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study meets via Zoom, ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, May 12
8:30-9:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Contact Josh Adamson at 719-293-4052 for meeting details.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087. Senior hour 9-10 a.m.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
4-7 p.m. — Mobile Learning Center Launch Party at Ice Palace Park, 100 W. 10th St. Come enjoy music, food and fun activities! Tour the bus and learn about programming, services and schedules, and meet the Lake County School District staff and community partners that will be on the bus. Masks required; public health guidelines will be in place to ensure that this event is safe for the community.
6 p.m. — Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
6:30 p.m. — Veterans of Foreign Wars men’s post meeting and ladies’ auxiliary meeting at the Elks Lodge. Public welcome; masks required. Call Andy Ault at 719-486-3644 for details.
6:30-8 p.m. — National Alliance on Mental Illness Virtual Connection Group. Connection is a support group for those with a mental illness seeking recovery. Join via Zoom by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83603503682 and entering password “Wednesday.”
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 876 3946 6638.
Thursday, May 13
9 a.m. — Lake County Open Space Initiative meeting. Visit lcosi.com or call 719-486-2772 for details, or email Mike Conlin at mconlinassociates@yahoo.com for Zoom information.
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5:15 p.m. — Parkville Water Board meeting. Visit www.parkvillewater.org/contact-us or call 719-486-1449 for Zoom information.
6 p.m. — Lake County Recreation Advisory Board meeting via Zoom. Visit https://www.lakecountyco.com/recreation-advisory-board/pages/meetings for details.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — Leadville Rod & Gun Club monthly meeting at the Trap Range Clubhouse. Call Chris Cary, 970-406-0129, or Ron Valentine, 719-486-1801, for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
