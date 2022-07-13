To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: Some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website before attending.
Thursday, July 14
9 a.m. — Crossroads Trail Grand Opening and LCOSI meeting at the Hayden Meadows parking lot, eight miles south of Leadville on U.S. 24. The Lake County Open Space Initiative (LCOSI) and Lake County Government invite locals to celebrate the opening of the Crossroads Trail near Hayden Meadows. The event will begin with a tour at 9 a.m. Participants are encouraged to enjoy Hayden Meadows before the barbecue lunch at noon. Following lunch, join Alan Robinson for a bike tour from Leadville to Hayden Meadows on the new Crossroads Trail. LCOSI will also host its bimonthly meeting at the gathering. Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue will then lead a tour of Fire Station 2 at 1 p.m.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Lake County Board of County Commissioners Community Wildfire Protection Plan meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
Noon — Lunch & Learn Series: Q&A with Leadville Mayor Greg Labbe at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
3:30 p.m. — Read & Feed Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Read & Feed Storytime for children ages 4-8 will take place every Thursday from June 30 to Aug. 4. Twelve-family limit; registration required. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for details.
5:15 p.m. — Parkville Water District Board of Directors meeting at the Parkville Water District office, 2015 Poplar St. Visit www.parkvillewater.org/contact-us or call 719-486-1449 for details.
6 p.m. — Lake County Recreation Advisory Board meeting via Zoom. Visit https://www.lakecountyco.com/recreation-advisory-board/pages/meetings for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
Friday, July 15
11 a.m. — Destination Storytime: Leadville/Lake County Animal Shelter, 428 E. 12th St. Join the Lake County Public Library for a tour of the animal shelter followed by a read-aloud storytime with Caitlin, shelter director. Participants can get a take-and-make kit from the library to put together an enrichment activity for animals at the shelter. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
4-6 p.m. — Farm Market at Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Dr. Visit https://www.c4leadville.org/ for details.
6-8:30 p.m. — Celebrate Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St. Call Michael Burts at 970-393-2663 for details.
6-10 p.m. — Open Mic Night at the Golden Burro Cafe, 710 Harrison Ave. Each performer/group will receive two free drinks. Donations will benefit #chefsforukraine. Visit https://www.goldenburro.com/ for details.
Saturday, July 16
9-11 a.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. — Pedal for the Park at Dutch Henry Hill. Riders volunteer to get sponsors and pledges and ride as many laps as they can in the given time period during Cloud City Wheelers’ annual fundraiser. A party featuring Moe’s Original BBQ and drinks courtesy of Mt. Massive Liquors. Visit https://www.cloudcitywheelers.com/pedal-for-the-park for details and registration link.
1-2 p.m. — Bilingual StoryWalk Read-Along along the Mineral Belt Trail. Meet at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for details.
Sunday, July 17
1-3 p.m. — Community Market at FREIGHT, 320 E. Ninth St. Peruse wares made by local artisans. Cocktails and other refreshments will be available for purchase from Tuck & Vittles. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details.
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
Monday, July 18
7:30 a.m. — Blackhawk trip. Van leaves the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St., at 7:30 a.m. for a full-day excursion. $5 excursion fee. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
9 a.m. — Women in Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St. Open to all who are struggling. Call 970-390-5536 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
6:30-7:30 p.m. — Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition support group at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Visit https://www.lakecountyco.com/public-health/pages/lake-county-breastfeeding-coalition for more information.
6:30-9 p.m. — Quilt Guild at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events/lcpleventscalendar for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 & 12 Study meeting at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Tuesday, July 19
11 a.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com for remote viewing information.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
5-6 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain View Village, 19773 US-24. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. Email cityclerk@leadville-co.gov, call 719-486-0349 or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov for more information.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study. Zoom ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, July 20
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, 901 US-24, or via Zoom (meeting ID: 818 1402 0415). Email Evan Weatherbie at eweatherbie@coloradomtn.edu for meeting details.
9 a.m.-noon — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. Senior hour 9-10 a.m. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
4-6 p.m. — LEGO Robotics at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events/child for more information and to register.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Thursday, July 21
8:30 a.m. — Tour South Park City Museum. Van leaves the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St., at 8:30 a.m. for a full-day trip. $9 museum admission; $4 excursion fee. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
3:30 p.m. — Read & Feed Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Read & Feed Storytime for children ages 4-8 will take place every Thursday from June 30 to Aug. 4. Twelve-family limit; registration required. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for details.
6:30-8 p.m. — Lake County Food Access Coalition monthly meeting. Email Mara Gwin at mara@lcbag.org for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
7-8:30 p.m. — What’s In Our Water? Lecture on water quality in the Upper Arkansas Valley. The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association (GARNA) and Colorado Mountain College are partnering to present “What’s In Our Water?”, a lecture and field course on water quality in the Upper Arkansas Valley. The lecture will focus on the formation of acid mine drainage with case studies from Blackhawk to the recent Gold King Disaster. The field course will take place on July 23. Both sessions will be led by Devin Castendyk, Ph.D., who has over 25 years of experience studying the water chemistry of lakes, streams and groundwater in a wide range of environments, from pristine ice-covered lakes in Antarctica to acidic mine drainage in North America. Participants can register for just the lecture, just the field course or both. Visit https://garna.org/whats-in-our-water/ for details and registration link.
7-10 p.m. — J-Calvin concert at FREIGHT, 320 E. Ninth St. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for event details, or jcalvinmusic.com for more on the band.
