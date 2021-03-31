The following information was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO):
— On March 5, a deputy responded to a vehicle accident on U.S. 24. Jack Hamilton, 25, of Leadville was issued a summons for driving under the influence and careless driving.
— On March 6, deputies took a report of burglary and breaking and entering on Mount Wilson Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
— On March 7, a deputy was dispatched to a verbal dispute call. Jorge Ramirez, 29, of Vail was arrested on violation of a protection order.
— On March 7, a deputy responded to a report of an active verbal dispute. Ashley Reid, 33, of Leadville was arrested on a warrant from Eagle County.
— On March 9, deputies responded to a report of a possible domestic violence situation on East Eighth Street. No arrests were made.
— On March 10, a deputy responded to a vehicle rollover on U.S. 24. There were no serious injuries.
— On March 10, deputies took report of a possible domestic violence situation. Alec Fisher, 29, of Breckenridge was arrested for domestic violence.
— On March 10, a deputy assisted the Leadville Police Department on a possible domestic violence call.
— On March 12, deputies conducted a traffic stop on East Seventh Street, later searching the vehicle. A Schedule 1 narcotic was found and a male from Texas was charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving without a valid license.
— On March 13, deputies responded to a call of possible domestic violence. The suspect was no longer at scene upon the deputies arrival and the case is currently under investigation.
— On March 14, deputies were dispatched to U.S. 24 on a call of a possible runaway juvenile.
— On March 15, deputies were dispatched to East 13th Street on a possible assault call. A Leadville male was cited for assault in the third degree.
— On March 17, deputies conducted a traffic stop for a suspicious vehicle on West Third Street. David Wells Gonzales, 42, of Leadville was arrested on multiple felony warrants.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
