Get Outdoors Leadville! (GOL!) will merge with the newly formed Lake County Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) department in the coming months, making it a county program, according to a press release issued by Lake County Government earlier this week.
GOL! launched in 2017 as an independent nonprofit with fiscal sponsors, including Get Outdoors Colorado! and Lake County Government. Through programs like Rockies Rock Adventure Camp and the Community Gear Library, GOL! works to improve outdoor equity in Lake County and deepen the community’s ties to the natural environment.
When GOL!’s current Executive Director Vanessa Saldivar began in 2021, she immediately set out to establish a long-term plan for GOL!. She noticed the growing impact of GOL! on youth and families in Lake County and wanted to secure the nonprofit as a permanent fixture in the community, which meant finding an operational home for GOL!.
According to the press release, a merger has been in the making since the beginning of Saldivar’s tenure and the formation of PROS created the right opportunity for GOL! to join forces with the county.
“I am confident that our proven equity-centered program model combined with the PROS department’s infrastructure will only further GOL!’s outdoor equity mission in Lake County,” said Saldivar, who also announced that she will be resigning from her role as executive director in the coming months to move back to the Pacific Northwest.
According to the release, she will continue to support GOL! as a grant-funded consultant. Lake County is currently hiring a deputy director to fill her role. The deputy director of GOL! will report to PROS Director Adam Beh, who was hired by Lake County Government in April.
Beh began working with Lake County Government as the executive director of Central Colorado Conservancy (CCC), the group which helped facilitate the formation of the Arkansas River Community Preserve, a 271-acre stretch of protected land along the Arkansas River in southern Lake County.
Lake County Government maintains a public access easement for the land and is currently formulating a management plan with CCC and Colorado Open Lands. In some ways, this project sparked the formation of the PROS department as Lake County began to grapple with questions of resource and land management.
Through his role at CCC, Beh became privy to developments within Lake County Government and decided to apply for the role as PROS director when it was posted earlier this year. He has since relocated to Leadville from Salida, bringing with him years of experience in conservation and land management.
Under Beh, the PROS department will expand its influence to include three areas of focus: recreation, which refers to sports leagues and community classes; open space, which includes management of land and resources; and outdoor equity, which GOL! will work to fulfill.
Staff at GOL! will become county employees and will continue to work from the Community Gear Library. Beh added that there are currently three staff members within PROS: himself, Youth Program Coordinator Karen Lewis and Adults Program Coordinator Felicia Federico.
In the coming months, PROS will also post jobs for two deputy directors who will manage the recreation and open space branches of PROS. A third deputy director will manage the outdoor equity effort through GOL!.
Since the department will grow, Beh said PROS will also look for an alternate location eventually, although it is currently still located on the ground floor of the courthouse. Beh said it would be ideal for PROS to operate near a recreation hub like Huck Finn Park.
In the near term, Beh said he is focused on responding to the needs and desires outlined by the community in the most recent recreation master plan, and he believes GOL! will play a large role in the effort.
Specifically, the master plan seeks to connect more community groups to the natural environment, but Beh said Lake County hasn’t hit the mark on this yet. Instead, some people remain alienated from outdoor recreation opportunities because of financial or cultural barriers.
“It’s my hope that the community sees a shift in the county when it comes to the conversation surrounding recreation. Our merger with GOL! is a big step in that direction,” said Beh. “The biggest thing for us right now is responding to the feedback we already have. We know what the community wants and we want to start making that happen.”
