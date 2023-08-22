After Mary Coffey was shot and killed by her husband in 1889, numerous women in Leadville donated funds to pay for the woman’s burial. I always thought this was a touching conclusion to Coffey’s story, but recently I’ve been thinking about what might have happened if there was support, both financial and emotional, for Coffey before she was shot.
Back in those days the term domestic violence didn’t exist. Many believed it was the right of a husband to beat his wife. No organizations such as the Advocates of Lake County aided the victims of spousal abuse. There was virtually no recourse for many.
Then as now, alcohol played a role; however there were no organizations dedicated to helping those with alcohol addictions. Alcoholics Anonymous didn’t get its start in the United States until the 1930s.
I recently held in my hands the dying declaration of Kate Lowney, a 33-year-old resident of Stringtown who was murdered by her fiancé on Dec. 25, 1904.
A dying declaration is the words of a victim who is expected to die but is still capable of telling what happened. The victim does so with the full knowledge that death is imminent. The belief is that most people facing the hereafter will tell the truth.
In Lowney’s case, she was asked a series of questions by law enforcement with several witnesses present. She was then presented with a paper outlining her answers and was asked to sign the paper stating that this is what she said. Lowney signed with an “x” but the witnesses also signed to verify that these were indeed her signature and her words.
The fiancé was Patrick Brennan, 25, a miner who was living in the boarding house that Kate Lowney owned in Stringtown. Brennan had been drinking for two days and showed up at the boarding house asking his fiancé to go into Leadville to visit friends. Lowney was suffering from a toothache and said she preferred to stay home, although the two had argued about this before Brennan left.
A little later Lowney’s three children went to visit a neighbor and Lowney was convinced to stop by. Brennan showed up, angry because she was at the neighbor’s and apparently had been talking to a man who was also there.
“You old devil,” he said, pulling his revolver and shooting her first in the breast and then in the back. Brennan left the house and, apparently in a fit of remorse, shot himself in the head.
Both Brennan and Lowney ended up at St. Luke’s Hospital. Lowney died a few days later, but Brennan recovered rather quickly.
Now Brennan, as described in the newspaper, was a nice-looking man about six feet tall. Men apparently saw him as one of the guys.
Although Brennan initially was sentenced to be hanged, a number of locals supported a second trial based on inadequate defense, which was granted by the state supreme court. Eventually he was sentenced to just eight years in the penitentiary in Canon City.
“The curse of drink was upon him and in his brain there was jealous lust,” opined The Leadville Herald at the time.
Mary Coffey, mentioned above, had been ill for several days and was confined to her room in the Delaware Block (now the Delaware Hotel) in November 1889. Her husband, Jeremiah Coffey, entered the room with a gun, an argument ensued, and he shot her twice in the back.
“She harassed the life out of me,” he said in an attempt to account for his deed. Mary Coffey lingered for three days, enough time to make a dying declaration and also to ask her brother to take care of the couple’s two daughters.
The Coffeys apparently had problems in their marriage for a long time before the murder. Six months earlier Jeremiah Coffey had his wife arrested on charges of adultery but the case was discharged due to lack of evidence. Questions were raised at that time regarding Jeremiah Coffey’s sanity. He eventually was sentenced to 10 years in the penitentiary.
C. C. Joy was very well known in Leadville after his arrival in 1879. Active in politics, he was an alderman (like a city councilman) for almost 20 years. It’s clear from reading newspaper accounts that Joy, a large man, was a bully, not afraid to use his fists. He was accused of numerous crimes in both Denver and Leadville, but somehow never seemed to have to pay for his misdeeds. The members of his political party saw him as a winner, so they continued to support him no matter what else he did.
Joy could be said to be responsible for Leadville having a paid fire department. During the May, 1882 Windsor Hotel fire, he apparently insulted and assaulted a fireman. He claimed that the firefighters were all drunk and were attempting to steal from a burning building. The fire department as a whole went to the city fathers and said that if Joy did not apologize for his actions, the entire department, then volunteers, would resign. Joy did not apologize, and the firemen walked out.
In one incident on Sept. 25, 1883, Joy was talking with Edward Cowan, city editor of The Leadville Herald, about who might be street commissioner when the two disagreed and a fight ensued. Cowan was beaten, kicked and stomped in the face by Joy, who was wearing heavy boots. Initially Cowan was not expected to survive. An officer said that the police would not like to arrest Joy, who was an alderman and a member of the police committee because the officer was “likely to get the bounce.”
C. C. Joy married Ada shortly after divorcing his first wife. The marriage lasted five years, two of which Joy spent time in Canada prospecting for gold in Klondike. On March 30, 1900 he had been back in town for only a few months. Returning home after a night of drinking, he began arguing with his wife and abusing her. Several shots rang out and Ada Joy was found with a smoking gun in her hand while C. C. Joy lay there mortally wounded. Joy died on April 1, 1900. His wife was arrested and then subsequently acquitted, the court finding she had acted in self defense.
The Leadville Herald saw the incident as an “outgrowth of a family clash with a man under the influence of liquor on one side and a strong-minded woman with a temper and a double-action gun on the other.”
Have things changed regarding domestic violence since those early days in Leadville? We now have the Advocates, with support and shelter for those who are abused. There are numerous groups and facilities for those addicted to drugs and alcohol. Solvista provides mental health services. And, yes, it is no longer considered a husband’s right to beat his wife.
On the other hand, domestic abuse still exists. One only has to look at the Advocates’ annual display on the courthouse lawn depicting the number of incidents in the past year. People are still killed by their intimate partners. Drinking and drugs continue to impact the community. And some 123 years after the Elks Lodge held a well-attended funeral for C. C. Joy and he was laid to rest in Evergreen Cemetery, some people still look upon bullies with admiration, even adoration, and elect them to public office.
