More than 700 runners toed the starting line of the 40th annual Leadville Trail 100 Run on Saturday, Aug. 19, many of whom would not return to the finish line on East Sixth Street and Harrison Avenue until the following morning.
The famed course covers more than 15,000 feet of net elevation gain from Leadville to Twin Lakes and back, topping out at a high point of 12,532 feet on Hope Pass above Twin Lakes. Around 44 percent of the field completed this year’s event.
JP Giblin of Boulder won the men’s division with a time of 17 hours, 7 minutes and 25 seconds. Luke Paulson of Asheville, North Carolina crossed the finish line second in 17:47:55 and Scott Traer of Woburn, Massachusetts placed third with a time of 17:54:12.
Jacquie Manhard of Boulder won the women’s division with a time of 21:24:55, nearly two hours ahead of second-place runner Lucie Hanes of Eagle, who finished with a time of 23:16:51. Madeline Wighardt of Ancaster, Canada placed third with a time of 23:32:57.
“Our 40th anniversary of the Race Across the Sky was nothing short of spectacular, inspiring
and a fair shake of grueling,” said Race Director Tamira Jenlink. “The athletes tackled the heat,
the climbs and miles upon miles of everything Leadville has to offer. As always, they dug deep,
persevered, and ultimately rose to the challenge with all their heart, courage and commitment.
Thank you all tremendously for both joining us in the celebration of our 40th year and for yet
another incredible season.”
Dream Chasers
Each year Leadville locals Ty Hall and Rodrigo Jimenez compete as dream chasers in the Leadville Trail 100 MTB and Run races, meaning they start at the very back of the pack and raise money for every athlete they pass. Proceeds benefit the Life Time Foundation, the charitable arm of Life Time, which owns the Leadville Race Series.
This year Hall passed 1,547 riders in the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race, raising $72,000. Last weekend Jimenez passed 740 runners in the Leadville Trail 100 Run race, raising $133,000.
