On a windy Sunday afternoon at Mount Massive Golf Club, where hitting the fairway was extremely difficult, Trevor Hunt of Leadville won the second annual 2-Mile High Grip It and Rip It Longest Drive Competition in the open division with drives of 329 and 304 yards.
Shane Basford (Buena Vista) finished second. Defending champion Dano Aldaz (Leadville) failed to find the fairway in the gusty winds despite bombing several towering drives.
Jordan Joseph of Leadville won the prize for most yardage on drives in the fairway with his allotted six drives. No contestant managed to hit the fairway with more than three of his drives.
In the bragging rights division, Roger Johnson (Leadville) edged Chris Hjerpe (Leadville) by seven yards to defend his title. Johnson drove 266 yards and Hjerpe drove 259.
The next golf tournament at Mount Massive will be the Club and County Championships on Aug. 19 and 20.
