Carla Cerise, 66, formerly of Leadville, passed away peacefully at her home in Colorado Springs on April 30, 2022 with her son Rick by her side. She was born to Estefanita and Rupert Casias on Aug. 4, 1956 in Leadville, where she was raised.
Carla worked at and owned both the Manhattan Bar with her husband Dave and Inch by Inch Hair Salon. She loved fishing, camping, boating, gardening and being around her grandchildren, and was involved in many charitable organizations. She particularly enjoyed her yearly charity work with ABATE of Colorado, and always made sure there were holiday meals available at the Manhattan Bar for those who didn’t have family.
She was predeceased by her husband Dave Cerise, parents Estefanita and Rupert Casias, mother-in-law Helen Cerise and brother-in-law Martin Cerise. Carla is survived by sons Rick Donoher (Amanda) and Jason Cerise of Colorado Springs; sisters Rita Sherman of Glenwood Springs and Pat Bauer (Jeff) of Leadville; father-in-law Walter Cerise of Parachute; brothers-in-law Wally Cerise of Steamboat Springs and Mike Cerise (Sheri) of Florence; grandchildren Alexis, Jade, Tori, Lilly and Jeffrey; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
