Calvin Carl Dawe, 67, of Leadville passed away on May 20 at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver. Dawe was born on March 4, 1954 in Ishpeming, Michigan.
Dawe moved to Climax from Ishpeming with his parents when he was very young. He lived in Climax and attended kindergarten at the Climax School. When the family moved from Climax to Leadville, Dawe attended school and graduated from Lake County High School in 1972. He attended Adams State University and graduated in 1976 with a degree in industrial arts and a secondary teaching license. He had numerous employers in his lifetime. He worked at Climax, Black Cloud, and at Lake County School District as a substitute teacher and bus driver.
Dawe worked a variety of jobs throughout his life, including court security and code enforcement and at the Lake County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. He also served as an EMT, a volunteer firefighter for Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue and a member of Lake County Search and Rescue. But it was working as a law enforcement officer that Dawe was happiest. He worked for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy, undersheriff and interim sheriff, and worked for the Leadville Police Department as a police officer. He retired after 32 years in law enforcement.
Dawe was active in his community. He taught DARE at Lake County School District for several years, helped teach refusal skills, and assisted in creating and implementing youth court. He put on 1950s sock hop dances for the junior high kids at Lake County Intermediate School. Dawe also loved playing Simon Says with students, (do not think he ever lost). He helped chaperone 51 seventh and eighth grade students when they went to New York.
For years Dawe helped with the Leadville Trail 100 running and mountain bike races. He always helped with Boom Days, starting the parades and keeping everyone safe. He was a lifetime member of the BPOE #236 Leadville Elks Lodge.
Dawe was a man of several talents. He earned his pilot’s license and transported prisoners to save money for the sheriff’s office, flying individuals all over Colorado. He loved woodworking, hunting with both rifle and bow and arrow, fishing, exploring the mountains with his grandchildren and Jean, competitive shooting, dancing, planning family vacations, watching movies, crocheting, making rosaries, bowling, cooking, grilling, photography and golf. Dawe taught himself how to play the guitar. He loved motorcycles, and even traveled with his family to Lake Tahoe. Michigan held a special place in his heart, and he often traveled there to see family and friends.
Dawe was the person responsible for designing and finding funding for the Leadville/Lake County Animal Shelter. He loved animals, and there was never was a dog or cat that did not love him.
Though Dawe always put his family first, when duty called he always answered. He was a quiet man who quietly accomplished many things. “He had integrity and treated everyone and every animal with respect,” his family said. “He will be missed.”
Dawe is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Jean Marie, of Leadville; his son John of Leadville; grandchildren Tyler John Sasek, Sylvia Lynn Marie and Rylee Jo Marlene; his brother Gregory of Leadville; his sister Debbie (Bruce Bear); his nieces Cindy (Daniel) and Rhonda (Luke); his great-nieces Sophia, Summer, Kaytee, Kelly and Samantha; his great-nephews Daniel, David and Deven; his great-great-grandniece Bella Rose of Wisconsin; his brothers and sisters-in-law Rodney and Eva Ann Fenske of Leadville, Jennifer (Justin), Kyley Irene, Hailey Ann and Ryan William King of Loma, and Karen (Aaron) Lewis of Leadville; his aunt Jean Stefanik; his cousin Susie Stolebarger and family of Erie; his uncle Gary; his aunt Rosemary and Troy Hendrickson of Elko, Nevada and Brian Hendrickson of Colorado; and his dear friends Patricia Stout, Theresa Cortese and Judy Fabian. He was loved and is survived by many other family members, friends and coworkers.
Dawe was proceeded in death by his son Calvin Carl Dawe Jr.; his parents Lois Elaine (Hendrickson) Dawe and Calvin Clayton Dawe ; and his uncle Roger Hendrickson.
Donations can be made in Dawe’s name to any charity. Dawe’s funeral was held on June 2 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. A reception was held at the Elks Lodge.
