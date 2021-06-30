On Sunday, June 20, Judy Demianiw passed away at the age of 57. Judy was born to George and Dorothy Demianiw on April 9, 1964 in Leadville.
After graduating from Lake County High School in 1982, Demianiw spent her career working for Keystone Resort. In recent years, she volunteered for St. George Community Meals and the food bank.
Demianiw enjoyed walking, traveling, watching movies and playing computer games. She loved all animals, and treated her dogs Baby, Mary Jane and Shadow like queens. Friends will remember Demianiw for her sense of humor and kind heart.
Demianiw was preceded in death by her father George, her mother Dorothy, and her sister Jeannie Tekansik. She is survived by her companion Mark Martinez, niece Sheena Parnell, great-nephew Josh Rich, great-niece Layla Lopez and numerous friends.
A celebration of life to honor Demianiw is pending. In lieu of flowers, acquaintances are asked to donate to St. George Community Meals in her honor.
