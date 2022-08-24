Roderick Franklin “Frank” Pace of Delta passed away in Parker on Friday, June 3. He was born Nov. 12, 1933 in Delta. Later on, Pace and his wife Nira raised their family in Leadville before retiring in Delta.
Pace was preceded in death by five brothers, his parents, Nira Pace, son Steve Pace and daughter Cris Pace. Pace is survived by his spouse Gloria Pace and three grandchildren, Brooke Pace of Arvada, Brad Pace of Lakewood and Dustin Fuchtman of Brooklyn, New York.
