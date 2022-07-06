Frank Pace of Delta passed away in Parker on Friday, June 3. He was born Nov. 12, 1934 in Delta. Later on, Pace and his wife Nira raised their family in Leadville before retiring in Delta.
Pace was preceded in death by five brothers, his parents, Nira Pace, son Steve Pace and daughter Cris Pace. Pace is survived by his spouse and three grandchildren Brooke Pace of Arvada, Brad Pace of Lakewood and Dustin Pace of Brooklyn, New York.
