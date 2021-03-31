Arthur “Wayne” Mitchell passed away on March 5 in Rapid City, South Dakota. Mitchell was born on June 14, 1948 to Arthur and Maxine Mitchell.
Mitchell grew up in Lakewood and moved to Leadville around 1972. In Leadville, he worked many jobs, including construction and a position at Toot n’ Scoot, where he met a lot of people. At different points in his life, Mitchell also worked for the U.S. Army and the U.S. Postal Service. He moved back to Denver in 1979.
Mitchell had no living relatives, but was surrounded by many friends through the years. He will always be known for his yellow VW beetle.
Mitchell was cremated and a memorial service is planned for the summer. His ashes will be scattered at that end of the service. For information contact Valerie Osborn at valarieosborn@yahoo.com.
