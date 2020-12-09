Gilbert Alires passed away December 4 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is survived by his wife, Josie Alires of Grants, New Mexico; sisters Clo Gallegos and Gloria Trujillo of Leadville, Mary Baker of Elko, Nevada, and Margaret Cardona of Denver; and brothers Andy of Grants,and Bobby, Arthur, Felix and Max of Salt Lake City, Utah.
