Gilbert Alires passed away December 4 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is survived by his wife, Josie Alires of Grants, New Mexico; daughters Sharow (Larry) Hickey, Shelly (Andrew) Murietta and  Gwen (Mike) Fields of Albuquerque; sons Norman (Ramona) Alires and Melvin Alires of Albuquerque; sisters Clo Gallegos and Gloria Trujillo of Leadville, Mary Baker of Elko, Nevada, and Margaret Cardona of Denver; and brothers Andy of Grants, and Bobby, Arthur, Felix and Max of Salt Lake City, Utah.