Gilbert Alires passed away December 4 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is survived by his wife, Josie Alires of Grants, New Mexico; daughters Sharow (Larry) Hickey, Shelly (Andrew) Murietta and Gwen (Mike) Fields of Albuquerque; sons Norman (Ramona) Alires and Melvin Alires of Albuquerque; sisters Clo Gallegos and Gloria Trujillo of Leadville, Mary Baker of Elko, Nevada, and Margaret Cardona of Denver; and brothers Andy of Grants, and Bobby, Arthur, Felix and Max of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Gilbert Alires
- Millan-Garcia and Gov. Polis talk #ShopLocal
- Hurst and Gadden strike gold at camp
- Kent loses funeral home license
- Leadville Police Department
- Kent loses licensure, remains coroner
- CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE SALE NO. 20-04
- Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult
- PUBLIC NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR A PROPOSED CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT
- DISTRICT COURT CIVIL SUMMONS
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.