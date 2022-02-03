Amy J. Cruz, 45, passed away on Jan. 24 after a long battle with diabetes. Cruz was born on Oct. 23, 1976.
Cruz was caring and passionate about everything she did including her numerous years of work in the health care system in Vail, Summit County and Leadville. She also loved to coach basketball and volleyball at Lake County Intermediate School where she helped develop and build memories with her young athletes.
“Amy created bonds with every person she met and was a person that nobody will soon forget,” her family said. “She lit up a room and let her presence be known with her loud, loving and powerful voice. If not her voice, her car horn did it for her.”
Cruz was and always will be the number one fan of her family. She attended every sporting event for all of her kids from the time they could pick up a ball. She loved to travel and attend softball games throughout Colorado to watch her kids play and she built long-lasting friendships with her extended softball family.
“Nothing made Amy more happy than her kids; they were her number one topic of conversation and the twinkle in her eye,” her family said. “Amy loved each and every one of you and she will be truly missed by so many.”
Cruz was preceded in death by her husband Michael Sanchez; her father Julian Cruz; and her sister Margaret Serna.
Cruz is survived by her daughter Ciara Martinez (Isaac) and granddaughter Zariaya Martinez; her daughter Lekisha Sanchez; her son Joshua Michael Sanchez and godson Kaydon Cruz; her stepson Jordan (April) Sanchez; her mother Mary Cruz; and her 12 siblings.
The Amy Cruz Memorial Fund is set up for her children at Pueblo Bank & Trust, 600 Harrison Ave Leadville, CO 80461.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Feb. 12 at noon at the Sixth Street Gym, 124 E. Sixth St. A reception will follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.