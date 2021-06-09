Erma J. Roberts passed away on May 29 in Grand Junction. She was 86 years old.
Roberts was born in Oklahoma on May 10, 1935 to Norvie Roberts and Beulah Lovelace Roberts. Her mother, sister and herself moved to Malta in 1939, where Roberts attended school in Leadville through most of high school.
In 1954, Roberts married Bernard “Bernie” Kochevar and they spent time living at multiple places in Leadville, including 172 S. Toledo St. on Chicken Hill. They later moved in to their DIY “dream home” on the Widmar ranch near Crystal Lakes, south of Leadville.
Roberts was a homemaker, and in 1967 earned a GED diploma in Leadville. She was active in the Parent Teacher Association, Jaycees of Leadville, and was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
In the spring of 1977, the couple and three of their younger children moved to Buena Vista and lived there until 1982 when Roberts decided to move to Scottsdale, Arizona by herself with her son Neal. There she found her calling and landed a job at the McCormick Ranch Golf Club to eventually become the pro shop merchandise buyer.
From 1985 to 1995, Roberts moved to Palm Springs, California to become the pro shop buyer and manager at the Palm Desert Country Club, and in 1995 moved to Glenwood Springs to be with her mother, stepfather and the rest of her family. She eventually moved to Grand Junction where she lived the rest of her life.
Roberts is proceeded in death by her mother, father, stepfather Daryl D. Kelly, and her sister Twana Roberts.
Roberts is survived by her stepbrother Robert (Bob) Kelly of Cattle Creek near Glenwood Springs; five children Frank (Jean Ann), Dwight (Linda), Kelly, Norvie (Ronda) and Neal; five grandchildren Diedre, James, Alexzander, Lisa and Kimberly; and two great-granddaughters.
A funeral service will take place on Friday, June 11 at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary at 9 a.m. A burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Leadville at 3 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to HopeWest Hospice at 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.
