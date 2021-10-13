Louise Clune of Leadville passed away on Oct. 1. A viewing will take place a 9 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Oct. 18 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on West Second Street in Leadville. The interment will take place at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, with a reception following at the Leadville Elks Lodge.
