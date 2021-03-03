Richard James Garcia, 71, of Leadville passed away on February 25 after a three month stay in the hospital. Garcia was unexpectedly taken into a hospital in December, where he battled COVID-19, pneumonia and sepsis.
In late 2017, Garcia was diagnosed with stage three lung cancer. A year later, after a lengthy battle, Garcia was finally cancer free.
Garcia loved watching Western movies, gambling, playing guitar, listening to music from New Mexico and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Garcia’s family said he was a beloved and strong man who was loved by his eight children, 23 grandchildren and 12 siblings. “He may be gone from our sight, but will never be gone from our hearts,” his family said.
Garcia was preceded in death by his wife Julie Ann Mortensen and his grandchildren Kalin Roche, Juliette Analisa Romero, Destiny Mondragon and Eternity Mondragon.
Garcia was survived by his daughters Jessica, Jennifer, Joann, Jeanie, Jody and Nadine; his two sons Richard Junior and James; and his grandchildren Shantell, Angelina, Johnathan, Larissa, Shavonne, Vincent, Jeremy, Brody, Leo, Layla, Jasmine, Ruby, James, Alyssa, Monique, Antoinette, Joseph, Moranda, Paul and Justin.
A funeral and graveside burial for Garcia will be held on March 5 at noon.
