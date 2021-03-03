Former Leadville Mayor Bud Elliott passed away on Feb. 21. Elliott was a loving grandfather, father, brother, husband and friend. He loved Leadville and its people. After arriving in Leadville in 1994, Elliott spent the rest of his adult life working side-by-side with friends and colleagues from across Lake County to strengthen the community.
Elliott worked as a small business owner, city council member, mayor and volunteer. Caring for people was Elliott’s passion. He was a dedicated member of the Leadville Lion’s Club and served as a volunteer and board member for many local organizations. Elliott was known for the warm greetings he shared with friends and strangers alike, his kindness and willingness to listen, his sense of civic duty and his passion for conversation and debate. Most of all, he loved his granddaughter Heidi.
Born October 17, 1950 in Gardner, Kansas, Elliott graduated from Osawatomie High School in Eastern Kansas before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He worked for many years as a psychiatric nurse at Menorah Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
Elliott was preceded in death by his wife, Heidi Davenport Elliott, who died in 1989. He is survived by his son Evan Elliott; daughter-in-law Taylor (Coffey) Elliott; granddaughter Heidi Elliott; brother Robert Elliott; and sister Linda (Elliott) Garrison. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Dave Elliott Sr. and Bertha Estelle Robey; and his siblings Barbara Anne Elliott, Mary Louise (Elliott) Fortner and Elizabeth C. (Elliott) Russell Gill.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the St. George Episcopal Church Community Meals or the Advocates of Lake County. Both were organizations close to his heart.
