The Jan. 6 edition of the Herald Democrat reviewed events from the Washington, D.C. rally held a year earlier. I attended that rally in 2021. What I have stated before in the Herald Democrat is that news reported by the mainstream media was only partially true. I would like to share from my eye-witness experience.
Much has been reported on the actions of a very small portion of that large gathering, yet the actions of that small group have been projected on the whole gathering. Inflammatory language has continually been used to describe both the event and, by association, the actions of all participants. “Riots,” “insurrection,” “unruly mob,” “terrorist” are some of the terms used. Parallels to other historic events such as 9/11 or Pearl Harbor have been cited as comparisons. This is completely out of touch with reality; I feel compelled to set the record straight.
Jane and I took a flag to the event with the words “An Appeal to Heaven.” Our purpose was to pray for the nation and register a voice of concern regarding the 2020 election process. We were in D.C. Jan. 5 through 7. Many people of our older generation were in attendance. In the general public there were no signs of militant or riotous behavior. Much of our time was spent just below the Washington Monument where we gathered with many to offer intersessions.
We then headed down to the U.S. Capitol building. Jane and I ended up on the lawn out front of the scaffolding set up for the inauguration. We were on the opposite side of the Capitol when it was “stormed”. What has been reported by the mainstream media continues to demonize the whole event. Many of us left the Capitol around 3:30 p.m. With significant police presence we were alerted to trouble of some sort, but only heard the disturbing reports back at our hotel room.
To continue to project distorted images from Jan. 6 and to minimize the potential of election irregularities discounts the beliefs of a significant portion of our population. Repeated rhetoric by the Associated Press and mainstream media does little to lessen our doubts and questions. If our voting process can be or was compromised, then we have a serious problem which should be a concern for all. To question the loyalty of anyone who is unconvinced of a “clean election” will not pave the way for future election integrity. An examination of all the facts is necessary.
With technology and continued investigation, new information continues to come forth that questions the present narrative and interpretation of activities surrounding Jan. 6 and the 2020 election process. Do we have a true account from Jan. 6? It is hard to say. Inflammatory language is used on all sides. It takes hard work to remain at the same table.
We are heirs to an amazing country. May each of us do our best to honor and protect our heritage and freedom.
Dave Horning
Lake County
