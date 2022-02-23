This week marks my last editorial at the Herald Democrat, a bittersweet reality.
When I began my role as editor two years ago, my primary goal was to open the newspaper to new horizons: to people, places and topics often not featured in print. I wanted the Herald to serve as a forum of inclusivity, one that celebrated Lake County’s diversity and forward-moving growth.
A starting point was to look beyond the handful of locals who, over the years, have been featured in the newspaper dozens of times. Who would it mean something to, I wondered, to be written about or photographed for the first time?
The list that emerged was long and, in practice, often difficult to act on. But with the help of a fantastic staff, the Herald chipped away at barriers:
We showcased Lake County’s dynamic youth as often as possible; worked with Spanish translators to better cover the accomplishments of our Latinx community; retold Lake County’s history through the eyes of women of decades past; sought to conduct interviews with those who recently moved here; eased access to histories of the Ute people; wrote features on local women excelling in different athletic endeavors; formed a new editorial policy on gender-neutral pronouns; and worked to better understand the legacy of the lands we interact with each day.
This process of broadening the newspaper’s editorial reach is far from over. As a staff, we feel we are still at the beginning of this journey, and that Patrick is the right person to move us forward.
Unfortunately, after many weeks of searching for a new reporter, we have not found a good candidate for the job. As local organizations know all too well, hiring is tough right now, especially given Lake County’s high cost of living and lack of affordable housing.
And so, starting this week, Patrick will take on the brunt of both the editor and reporter positions — jobs that are full-time (plus some!) in their own right. In this period of transition, we ask that you be patient with the Herald, for Patrick has a herculean task at hand.
Was your organization recently awarded an exciting grant? Write a press release. Is your nonprofit organizing a fun event for youth? Send us photos. Did you love writing for your high school newspaper back in the day? Email us about freelance writing. It takes a village and we need your help.
For those of you that missed my departure announcement, I am leaving the Herald to pursue a master’s degree in public policy. And though I am not yet sure what school I will attend, I hope to stay in Leadville part-time while carrying out my studies. Cloud City has captured my heart and I’m not going anywhere.
As I relinquish my press credentials this week, I look forward to becoming part of the Lake County community separate from the newspaper. I hope to serve on volunteer boards, attend meetings and events out of pure curiosity, and publicly support political campaigns I believe in. All in all, I am excited to interact with our democracy in a new way. My mind is at ease knowing the Herald will help me do so.
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
