Colorado’s red flag law has served as a sturdy intervention against gun violence for two years now, creating a safer place for the state’s 5.8 million-some residents.
The law, which withstood two legal challenges questioning its constitutionality in 2020, allows a family member, roommate or law enforcement officer to petition a judge to temporarily remove a person’s firearms if deemed an immediate threat to themselves or others through an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO).
Two years after the legislation’s passing, we now have a better picture of what the red flag law looks like in practice, thanks to a report released by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser on its usage throughout 2020. Statewide data is not yet available for 2021.
Throughout 2020, about 100 unique petitions were filed for ERPOs across the state. Only one such petition has been filed in Lake County to date — on Aug. 21, 2020.
Of the red flag petitions filed in Colorado in 2020, courts issued 66 temporary orders and 49 364-day orders (some cases stemming from a single petition were issued a temporary and 364-day order). The petition filed in Lake County in August 2020 was approved, leading to a temporary ERPO.
Law enforcement filed the vast majority of red flag petitions in 2020. Ninty-six percent of such petitions filed by law enforcement resulted in temporary orders while 85 percent resulted in 364-day orders.
The number of red flag petitions filed by family members and roommates in 2020 was much lower. Of such petitions, only 32 percent resulted in temporary orders and 15 percent in 364-day orders.
Petitions denials were mostly due to procedural errors, a lack of evidence of credible threats and false characterization of a petitioner’s relationship to the gun owner.
The majority of red flag petitions filed in Colorado in 2020 involved gun owners who were actively struggling with substance abuse or mental health issues. Of the 364-day orders filed in 2020, one-third of the ERPOs were issued after respondents made suicidal threats; one-third after respondents threatened to harm others; and one-third after respondents threatened to both commit suicide and harm others.
In late 2019, I covered several public meetings on the red flag law. Some locals sought to make Lake County a Second Amendment sanctuary — one of several counties across Colorado that would pledge to not enforce the law. Some locals supported the legislation, viewing it as a smart way to reduce gun violence and domestic abuse across the state.
I’ll remember these meetings as some of the most heated I attended during my tenure at the Herald. There was yelling, sarcasm, demonization and — what I perceived to be — a deeply-rooted fear for the future of our country across both sides of the aisle.
Two years later, evidence tells us that the red flag law has fulfilled its purpose as a prudent and narrow form of gun control, one that only seeks to restrain Second Amendment rights in the most desperate of situations.
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.