If you have no personal experience with domestic violence, it is easy to think “it doesn’t happen to people like me” or “it doesn’t happen where I live.” These are common misconceptions that we hear from survivors and supporters all the time. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and we are kicking it off with this letter to set straight these misconceptions.
Domestic violence happens to people of all genders, sexual orientations, races, ethnicities, ages and income levels, and it happens in many different types of communities. It happens in Lake County. In 2019 alone, we served 235 survivors of domestic violence: for a visual of this figure, stroll by the courthouse sometime during October and look at the signs we have put up. Each one represents two of those 235 survivors.
Consider the fact that these numbers only include those survivors who have reached out for help. We know so many more people are suffering violence in their homes and are unable or unsure of how to reach out. We work hard with local law enforcement and service providers to make sure people know how to get support, but we need your help as well.
C o n n e c t w i t h u s t h i s October to learn more about how domestic violence affects Lake County, and what the Advocates of Lake County can do to help if you or your loved ones are suffering from violence. Sign up for our e-newsletter at advocatesoflakecounty.org or follow us on Facebook/Instagram @ advocatesoflakecounty for updates throughout the month. Please call our 24-hour hotline at any time if you or a loved one need support related to domestic violence, sexual assault, or any other crime —(719) 486-3530.
Cori MacFarland
Advocates of Lake County
