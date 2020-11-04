Most folks who have had a relative cremated, even those who have only pondered it, have known that the most troubling thing about it is the question one asks themselves, “How will I ever be sure that I get back the remains of my loved one?” The industry knows this. Why has the cremation industry never instituted ‘chain of custody’ for cremains in Colorado as they have done in other places?
I am calling on the legislature to institute controls on the industry that they will not institute on themselves when year after year the need is demonstrated somewhere in Colorado. Please remove this haunting question from being part of the loss of loved ones.
Bud Elliott
Leadville
