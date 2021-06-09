After last week’s glorious weather, it finally feels safe to proclaim ... summer is here! You know what they say, move to Leadville for the winters, stay for the summers. Or is it the other way around?
Regardless, the Herald is leaning into the newfound energy palpable around town.
The newspaper once again has lively events to cover, government agencies are beginning to offer public meetings in-person, and our staff is scheduling more face-to-face interviews, oftentimes outside in the sunshine. Our team, which has fully returned to the office, now procrastinates by gazing out the Herald’s bay windows at the renovation underway at the Golden Burro, the rainbow racks of Micro Grid Hoodies lighting up Melanzana’s windows, and the tourists strolling along Harrison Avenue. And the newspaper’s office is once again open to the public from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Last weekend marked a busy one for the Herald with several exciting events to cover.
The Cloud City High School and Lake County High School Class of 2021 celebrated graduation with a motorcade, a procession down Harrison Avenue and two joint commencement ceremonies to allow for social distancing. Congratulations to this year’s graduates on your hard work and adaptability throughout a difficult year — we can’t wait to see what you do next!
On Saturday, Friends of the Leadville National Fish Hatchery gathered for a hatchery cleanup and potluck. The event followed a spring cleanup of Twin Lakes in May and preceded Leadville’s Community Cleanup Day this Saturday. Want to participate in this weekend’s cleanup effort? Sign up on Cloud City Conservation Center’s website.
Race season also kicked off last weekend with the Turquoise Lake 20K. Over 140 participants, including 25 Leadvillians, competed on pavement and trail, with local ultramarathoner Courtney Dauwalter and Tayte Pollmann of Buena Vista crossing the finish line first for women and men respectively.
Summer fun is destined to continue in the coming months with dozens of local events on the docket.
The Leadville Race Series (LRS) will return next weekend with the Leadville Trail Marathon and Heavy Half. LRS runners will warm Mosquito Pass up for this summer’s class of burros, set to return to Leadville for the Boom Days race on August 8.
Live music also returned to Leadville last weekend at Freight’s new outdoor concert venue — the Red Shed, a historic lumber shed turned band shell.
The Tabor Opera House opens for weekend tours on Saturday and will soon run the Tabor Youth Collective, a free theater workshop for local adolescents ages 13 to 20.
Fourth of July festivities will return to Cloud City after a pandemic-induced hiatus with the Firecracker 5K, a parade, and — if fire season allows for it — fireworks.
Lastly, Get Outdoors Leadville! is hard at work preparing for three sessions of Rockies Rock this summer, sessions that will feature topics like nature photography, mountain biking, and farm-to-table gardening and cooking.
It feels like Leadville is back. And we love it!
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
