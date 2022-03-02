As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, dedicated journalists from throughout the world are playing important roles.
In the last few weeks, reporters in Eastern Europe have shed light on human atrocities, inspiring global outcry and protests as close as Denver.
Their work gives voice to the persecuted, upholding a fundamental value of journalism.
At times of international unrest, it is easy to overlook small-town newspapers. Instead, concerned citizens might turn to news outlets with international corespondents.
No, the Herald is not a resource for information about European conflict; nor would we travel even as far as Summit County for a story. But that doesn’t mean we can’t tackle local news with the same tenacity and urgency as journalists in Ukraine.
As Leadville and Lake County’s watchdog and informant, the Herald’s role in its community is two-fold.
Firstly, the newspaper has a responsibility to inform its readers of the truth, just as reporters in Ukraine are doing now.
Over the last year and beyond, the Herald has tackled controversial stories with the goal of sharing information with the public.
In most instances, these stories have existed in a Leadville and Lake County bubble, rarely spreading beyond our area of coverage.
But that doesn’t matter to the Herald. Journalists in Eastern Europe are working for a global audience right now, and we, the Herald’s staff, are working for you, our local readers.
Secondly — and this was my favorite part of the reporter job — the Herald is a storyteller that celebrates its community.
This means highlighting what is great about Leadville and Lake County through profiles of local residents and photo spreads from community events.
As the Herald approaches a new chapter, we are proud to both report on and celebrate our community in a wholistic way. But that work is always far from complete.
In the coming months and years, I hope to continue the efforts of past editors who worked tirelessly to deliver weekly news and expand the newspaper’s reach.
To do so in the near future, the Herald is making a few changes to ease workloads while we find a new reporter.
I look forward to sharing weekly editorials, but I plan to forego the task for a few weeks to focus on the news our readers deserve to read about.
The Herald is also implementing early submission deadlines for March and April.
Starting this week, all display advertising is due to Stephanie, our advertising manager, on Friday at 4 p.m.
Opinion pieces, Letters to the Editor, press releases and news items are due on Friday at 5 p.m. and can be directed to editor@leadvilleherald.com.
Classified word advertisements are due to Hannah, our office manager, on Monday at 5 p.m. Legals are still due Friday at noon.
Above all, we want to hear from local leaders and the public.
Send photos and cutlines from your nonprofit’s event, drop us a quick tip about a developing news story or send a press release with an update about your organization.
If I’ve learned anything since landing in Leadville about a year ago, it’s that despite its size this is a newsworthy town and the updates never stop. Neither will the Herald.
Patrick Bilow
Herald Editor
