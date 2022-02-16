During this unprecedented time, our community has been absolutely blessed to have a most critically important asset — the Herald Democrat newspaper. As we look back on the past couple of years and navigate into a post-pandemic world, we must not take for granted the role that our local newspaper has played in reporting vital, timely and accurate information.
The first edition of the Herald was published October 21, 1879. During these intervening years, this institution has reported on the booms and busts of our local economy, the world wars, the rich history of our community, our local high school sports heroes and much more.
Perhaps one of the most important lessons of the past two years has been the importance of reporting accurate and timely information. Not only has this been critical for the safety and wellbeing of our community, but a free and independent press is a crucial indicator of our democracy.
During its 143-year history, the Herald Democrat has informed citizens, conveyed our needs and desires, and provided a platform for the open exchange of information and ideas. Protected by the First Amendment, we cannot have much of a democracy without a free press. Democracy’s strength rests in the hands of knowledgeable and informed people in order to make the right decisions.
Since 1879, the Herald Democrat has been a crucial element in making this community so special.
John McMurtry
Lake County Community Fund
