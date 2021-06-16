Leadville City Council passed a moratorium on the development of new formula businesses in Leadville’s historic downtown earlier this month. The moratorium is council’s first step towards enacting permanent protections against formula businesses hoping to open in the downtown corridor, an effort the Herald Democrat wholeheartedly supports.
Formula businesses are commercial businesses that have seven or more establishments in operation throughout the United States, establishments that maintain standardized merchandise, services or decor, among other factors.
Under the moratorium, which will extend through May 3, 2022, the City of Leadville will not accept any applications for new formula businesses within the city’s Retail Core zoning district. This temporary freeze on applications will give the municipality time to establish effective, permanent protections to the Leadville Municipal Code.
Several other Colorado mountain towns, such as Crested Butte and Breckenridge, have passed ordinances banning formula businesses in their historic districts. Leadville City Council similarly recognizes that our downtown is one of Leadville’s greatest cultural and economic assets — one that must be protected.
Chain businesses homogenize downtown strips, bringing formulaic facades, signage, uniforms and products to historically unique areas. Harrison Avenue is already thriving with a diverse array of locally-owned businesses that offer everything from pineapple paletas and flower bouquets to custom outdoor gear and matcha; why add chains like 7-Eleven and McDonald’s?
The establishment of formula businesses along Harrison Avenue could also threaten the livelihoods of Leadville’s existing small business owners and their employees. We must encourage infill of more locally-owned shops and services, businesses with similar resources and goals.
City Council hopes to enact formula business protections solely in Leadville’s historic downtown. Chains will continue to have the opportunity to open in Leadville’s commercial corridors north and south of town — as they should.
Existing formula businesses in Lake County such as Bighorn Ace Hardware, Safeway and O’Reilly Auto Parts are essential parts of our local economy, providing Leadvillians access to construction materials, food and automotive parts.
New formula businesses are also on the way. Big R Stores, a home, farm and ranch retailer, plans to open in the former Shopko Hometown building at 401 U.S. 24 this fall, pending county approval. And on Monday, the Lake County Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of Taco Bell’s development applications — with conditions — to the Board of County Commissioners. The commissioners will vote on the recommendation on Monday.
Though the Herald’s staff will continue to support locally-owned Mexican restaurants instead of Taco Bell, the growth of Leadville’s commercial outskirts is an essential part of preserving our historic downtown and strengthening our economy.
All development has a place. The Herald applauds City Council’s work to direct growth appropriately.
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
