On June 17, family and friends were invited to an awards ceremony at Fire Station One to honor 24 firefighters, 15 of whom completed their training and were to take an oath of office. The remaining nine firefighters were to receive a distinguished service award/commendation.
A photographer from the local newspaper was on hand to record the event.
The pictures appeared in the June 24 issue of the local paper. The photo of Bo Knickman, firefighter of the year, was on the quarter corner of the front page. Wow. I looked forward to seeing the other photos. On page four were three photos, but not a fifth. A call was made to the editor of the paper inquiring about the absence of the fifth photo. Her reply to was “I had to pick and choose since there was no more room in the paper for another photo.” Really? When asked if a fifth photo would appear in the next issue, her reply was “not likely.”
I worked for 22 years at a newspaper called the Herald Democrat when the newspaper was really a newspaper. Never in the years I was employed did the editor ever turn down a story or photo due to “lack of room” in the paper. Poor excuse.
Going back to the photos, the headline reads “Firefighters are honored,” but the who, what, where, when and why or how seem to be lacking. Three pictures do not really tell the whole story. And were the new recruits not important enough to have their names listed under the photo?
Just a suggestion for Ms. Editor: start over. In the next available edition, designate pages four and five for running all five pictures (I really don’t believe a fifth photo was rejected because it was “blurry”). Reduce Bo Knickman to a two-column by three-inch. Yes, he is the firefighter of the year and this writer doesn’t bedrudge him the honor, but in truth, all nine of the firefighters who performed rescues and saved lives can also be called “firefighters of the year” by the very individuals whose lives were saved by them. After the pictures are placed, there will be room for a human interest story. To start, this writer has enclosed a copy of the program from the awards ceremony. If read carefully it will write half the story for you as it provides the names of the recruits, or which can be noted in the story or under the photo (but please identify them). Who, what, where, when, why or how will complete your story. As for photo five, for which there will be room, blurry or not blurry, list the names of the firefighters under the photos, as the others and the reason they received the award.
“Not enough room in the June 24 paper?” Eliminate the three-column by 10-inch Herald Democrat “free” advertisement on page 16 for one issue would have provided room for a fifth photo and a short human interest story. Common sense.
Georgieanne Clune
Leadville
