Patience, diligence and optimism are guiding us in 2021.
Due to the effects of the pandemic, we’ve adjusted our new hospital opening to June 2021. The pandemic has impacted the construction supply chain and effects on manpower have delayed our timeline. We will keep you posted as construction progresses.
On a brighter note, I’d like to share how our organizational and financial wins in 2020 have positioned St. Vincent Health (SVH) to serve you better and allow for more healthcare choices in 2021 and beyond.
Last year, SVH:
— Completed 60% of the construction of the new hospital.
— Increased specialty clinic offerings.
— Recruited an operating room director for our new surgery program.
— Forged relationships with many specialty physicians and surgeons.
— Passed a rigorous survey for DNV national quality accreditation.
— Purchased lab equipment to assist with COVID-19 rapid testing in our communities.
— Increased the number of hospitalized patients that we were able to serve.
— Saw a record number of ambulance transports.
— Decreased the amount of time it takes to submit charges to and receive payment from insurance companies.
— Decreased staff turnover.
— Eliminated the use of costly contract labor such as traveling nursing staff.
— Reduced labor costs as a percentage of our bottom line, even though the SVH staff grew.
Currently we are planning the details of moving into our beautiful new facility. Strategic planning is underway to increase service offerings while continuing the district’s financial sustainability and resilience.
I look forward to sharing our short and long-term goals with you in the near future. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me with any questions or comments.
Brett Antczak
St. Vincent Health
