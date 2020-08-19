Merle Baranczyk values his readership. In his decision to make The Mountain Mail a semiweekly instead of a Monday-Friday newspaper, he said that he did not want to publish solely online because, in his words, “most Mountain Mail readers want to hold a printed newspaper in their hands. Some of the Mail’s loyal readers don’t even have a computer.”
Mr. Baranczyk is not only a good businessman but a caring and thoughtful one. He knows the people of his community well and is paying deference to those who are the older longtime Salidans who want to read their paper as they always have. Mr. Baranczyk is keeping the delivery boys and girls in a job too.
Beverly Pologar
Leadville
