Cloud City Conservation Center (C4) board wishes to extend its sincere thanks and gratitude for the continued support we have received from the Leadville and Lake County community during these challenging COVID-19 times. Over 200 people participated in our virtual Harvest Dinner and over 30 businesses and individuals donated items or services for the silent auction (see ad). We raised over $9,000 with your generosity!
C4 remains committed to confronting sustainability in our community through supporting energy efficiency, a healthy and sustainable local food system and resource management. In addition to our programs on energy audits, recycling and Cloud City Farm, we recognize the burden and stress many neighbors face during this period of uncertainty. To that end, we continue to identify ways to reduce energy usage, provide support to families at risk, and target the bounties of our harvest to those most in need.
All of this is possible only with the generosity and support of our neighbors. Together, we are strongest and further our shared goals and commitment to the Cloud City. Again, thank you for your support of the Harvest Dinner and we hope we can celebrate with music and dancing together next year!
Jonathan Shamis
Emily Olsen
C4
