In the early morning hours on Saturday, June 28, 1969, the beginning of what would eventually grow into a worldwide phenomenon took place. Responding to the recurring and violent raids committed by police at New York City’s Stonewall Inn, the Stonewall Riots became synonymous with calls for equality and justice. Marsha P. Johnson, Stormé DeLarverie and other activists and advocates were part of the event, one that would grow the movement for LGBTQ+ rights.
Their fight is why Pride is observed in the month of June. Pride is a celebration of how far we have come, and it recognizes how far we still have to go. Though triumphs such as the passing of marriage equality in 2015 and the right for same-sex couples to raise children are incredibly important, struggles for the LGBTQ+ community persist to this day.
For our readers who may not know, the LGBTQ+ acronym stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer/questioning people. And the “plus” stands for everyone else who does not identify as cisgender or heterosexual, including, but not limited to, pansexual, intersex, nonbinary, asexual and aromantic.
In the past, the harm and injustice inflicted on the LGBTQ+ community was often systemic. For example, Tim Fitzsimons of NBC News reported that during the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, more than 100,000 men, women and children died of AIDS in New York City alone — the majority of whom were gay men. The movement for civil rights among the LGBTQ+ community reentered the public eye due to the United States Government’s slow response to the AIDS epidemic.
Nowadays, we are seeing a record number of anti-transgender bills passing state and local legislations, many of which are aimed at children. These laws, should they pass, will allow for harm and abuse to be committed against children — harm and abuse that would have been protected under the law. Indirectly, laws like these contribute to increased bullying, psychological harm and rates of suicide. Even if the laws do not pass, the support for these bills make intentions and messaging very clear — to be your most authentic self should be illegal.
To be a member of the LGBTQ+ community carries with it an innately higher risk of violence. Hatred and bigotry toward the LGBTQ+ community continues to exist in our country, our state and our own community. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence published findings that showed gay and bisexual people are more than twice as likely to suffer sexual violence when compared to straight people. Members of the LGBTQ+ community are also far more likely to experience violence from an intimate partner.
According to Forbes, transgender people are harassed, beaten, raped, stalked and killed more than most any other group of people. In 2020 alone, 350 transgender people were murdered, most of whom were transgender women of color. And in 40 states, it is still acceptable to use the “gay/trans panic defense” in court, a defense strategy that blames a defendant’s violent reaction on a victim’s sexual orientation.
It should never be illegal for someone to live their truth, and no one should face violence for being who they are. It will take time to heal the world of such hatred, but in the meantime, there are people ready and willing to help.
The Trevor Project was born from the senseless murder of a young gay man, and now they help any and all LGBTQ+ people in need. The project’s 24/7 hotline is 1-866-488-7386. The Trans Lifeline seeks to aid the transgender community, connecting them to lifesaving resources. The lifeline’s 24/7 hotline is 1-877-565-8860.
And, of course, the Advocates of Lake County are happy to help any and all LGBTQ+ residents who have experienced violence. Our goal is for all of our LGBTQ+ siblings to know the safety and acceptance that everyone deserves. Being disproportionately affected by violence does not mean you deserve it, or that you have to live through it. No one should live with violence or in fear. Our 24/7 emergency hotline is 719-486-3530. Happy Pride everyone.
Alex Cutler is a violence prevention coordinator with the Advocates of Lake County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.