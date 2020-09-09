Come join us on Friday, Sept. 11 from 5-6:30 p.m. on the Lake County Courthouse sidewalks for an event to showcase Leadville and Lake County’s appreciation for all of our first responders.
We intend for this to be a feel-good, uniting moment bringing the community together at a time when chaos and division reign in many parts of our nation. Let our first responders know that they are all supported and loved for the very difficult work they do in normal times. Now that all of our lives are compounded by the virus and contentious issues, their work has become infinitely more difficult. All citizens with peaceful intent are welcome.
If anyone has a great experience of how first responders have either saved or positively impacted their lives and would like to share, come prepared to do so!
It is important to remember that as we celebrate, we must adhere to Lake County Public Health guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing ourselves. If you feel the least bit sick, please stay home and write them a letter instead! Also, please limit yourselves to the courthouse sidewalks and not the lawn.
Come on Leadville! Let’s show other towns how it’s done! We can come together in support of all that our First Responder individuals do for us! See you on 9-11!
Patti Nagel
Betty Benson
Leadville
