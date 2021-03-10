As many of you know, National Alliance on Mental Illness is the country’s largest grassroots mental health organization that supplies advocacy, education and support services to folks with mental illness and their families. All National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) programs and groups are facilitated by peers who have been trained to do so.
Lake and Summit County’s local affiliate will be offering a virtual Connection Group starting on the second Wednesday of each month from 6:30-8 p.m. Connection is a support group for those of us who have a mental illness and are seeking recovery. Anyone dealing with mental illness is welcome.
In order to attend, please Zoom with us by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83603503682. If you have any difficulty, please contact riverannie49@yahoo.com.
NAMI’s Connection groups have helped me during this time of isolation by connecting me with others who are struggling with increased mental health symptoms. I almost always learn a new way to deal with some of my symptoms. I feel less alone and less depressed after participating. I invite any of my neighbors to join us and look forward to seeing you on the second Wednesday of the month.
Annie Livingston-Garrett
National Alliance on Mental Illness
