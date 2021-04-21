Recently it was brought to our attention that the Leadville Boom Days Committee has made the determination to cancel their event for the summer of 2021. We respect their decision. Furthermore, we want to take this opportunity to clearly define the process for 2021 special events as we responsibly reopen our community.
Each entity that normally hosts a special event in our community has had an opportunity to meet with county and city staff to vet their event and determine appropriate levels of planning with state and local public health protocols. We recognize that the uncertainty in what emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic will look like over the summer, for example, in terms of outbreaks, vaccination rates and applicable state and local public health guidelines puts event planners in a difficult situation. Both the county and city have had staff dedicated to ensuring the consistency of the processing of special events and give each event the same opportunity for success. All events have been encouraged to submit plans and applications for consideration.
The City of Leadville has not received a 2021 special event application for Boom Days. Both city and county staff had a preliminary meeting in March with the Boom Days Committee to give them information on how to apply for and plan their event, exactly as we have done with other special event organizers. We learned through various individuals and social media channels that the Boom Days Committee had met after the preliminary planning meeting and decided to cancel their event prior to the submission of an event application.
While we are surprised to learn of this decision, we want to extend the Boom Days Committee an opportunity to converse with us through a joint meeting to learn about the decision-making process, share information about our responsible reopening, and lend any assistance to them should they determine to host an event this year.
We want to reiterate that all events have had the same opportunity to meet with staff and have had the same public health guidelines applied in discussing their event plans. The decision whether to hold an event rests ultimately with each event organization.
Commissioner Kayla Marcella
Commissioner Sarah Mudge
Commissioner Jeff Fiedler
Mayor Greg Labbe
