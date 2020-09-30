I’m writing to my Lake County neighbors to urge you to vote “no” on Proposition 115.
This dangerous ballot measure would prevent a person needing a third trimester abortion procedure from obtaining it, even in cases of lethal fetal diagnosis or risk to maternal mortality. The decisions to end a pregnancy should never be political — it should be up to the person who is pregnant in conversation with their doctors, and in accordance with their own spiritual beliefs. Third trimester abortions are only around 1% of the abortions performed in the United States — and tragically — they are almost always wanted pregnancies that need to end because of urgent medical necessity. Prop 115 would force a person to carry a pregnancy to term with no exceptions for physical or emotional health.
Proponants of the measure are trying to erode abortion access by punishing those in the most vulnerable stage of pregnancy, in their greatest time of need. We should show compassion and trust in pregnant people to do what is right for their bodies, their families, and their own lifes at every stage of pregnancy. Abortion is a social good and when it is necessary — it is life saving. Let’s keep it that way by voting no on Prop 115.
Sara Edwards
Leadville
