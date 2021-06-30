The summer solstice is at hand, the longest day of the year. Then comes St. John’s Eve — the 23 of June. Bonfires were common throughout town, lighting up the nighttime sky. Everyone who had someone named John in their family was sure to have a bonfire of their own or participate in someone else’s.
Getting ready for the bonfire was a week-long task: piling wood, boxes, anything burnable, and sometimes crowning the top of the pile with a teddy bear. The bonfire was an occasion for merriment — popcorn, beer, pop, whatever the onlookers wanted to contribute. Sometimes there would be live music — Joe Jakopic and his accordion.
This tradition continued for many years, probably into the late 1970s. It was then that the bonfires were declared a hazard and this annual celebration came to an end. To this day, however, every John on the west side of town remembers the 23 of June.
As a footnote, St. John’s Eve precedes the feast day of St. John the Baptist on June 24. It was believed that he came to bear witness to the light of Christ; thus the origin of the bonfires.
Beverly Pologar
Leadville
