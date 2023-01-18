If you live in or travel to Colorado’s high country, it’s likely that you routinely pass a Colorado Mountain College (CMC) campus. CMC plays an important role in educating and training students of all backgrounds for jobs and careers in the central mountain region. It is also helping lead a national conversation about making college more accessible, innovative and relevant to modern learners and employers.

Founded nearly 60 years ago specifically to serve remote mountain towns without a college or university nearby, CMC has always been responsive to regional needs. At its founding, long before the internet and internationally accessible airports, this meant building campuses from the ground up and training students to be typesetters and ranchers. Today, CMC specializes in the needs of the modern tourism and outdoor industry-based economies, educating students to become first responders and nurses, experts in sustainability and digital media, ski area operators, avalanche scientists, teachers, entrepreneurs and more.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.