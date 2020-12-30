As we look back at 2020, let us remember the Leadville locals who took time to exercise their First Amendment rights by writing a letter to the Herald Democrat. The following quotations are taken from letters published in the Herald throughout 2020.
“You are holding up the weight of the world.”
– Jeffrey Sailor to health care workers
“The census is especially relevant right now. Our county will need every dollar it can get to bring disaster relief to the community.”
– Brena Smith and Sarah Dallas on participating in the 2020 census
“Our history is marked by inequity, socioeconomic disparity, and intolerance for people who may seem different — whether because of their religion, skin color, immigration status, sexual orientation, language, political disposition, or otherwise.”
– Carrie Besnette Hauser on our collective history
“We should show compassion and trust in pregnant people to do what is right for their bodies, their families, and their own lives at every stage of pregnancy.”
– Sara Edwards on voting “no” on Proposition 115
“Sunlight is the best disinfectant.”
– Bruce Kelly on the Herald’s reporting
“If you don’t have a plan ... you’ll be caught flat-footed when others are ready to go gangbusters. You owe it to yourself and everyone else on your team to prepare for the better times ahead.”
– John Trenary on business planning during the pandemic
“Making a false allegation of cyberterrorism is serious and we as taxpayers are the only ones with the power to hold those responsible, accountable.”
– Whittney Smythe-Smith on Lake County Government’s IT issues
“Targeting decent policemen and policewomen, who serve to protect lives and property leastwise in a time already stressed by COVID, is simply wrong-headed. For the media, such as the Herald Democrat, to verbally attack the police an thus encourage such behavior is inexcusable; as is perpetrating factoids that pit American against American.”
– Deborah Clem on a June editorial printed in the Herald
“Leadville has been through many ups and downs since its beginning; I’m sure we can survive one year without the races.”
– Debby Lopez on the cancellation of the Leadville Race Series
“Our Founding Fathers wisely and intentionally created the Electoral College and embodied it in the U.S. Constitution to assure that less populated states would always have a voice and a vote in presidential elections.”
– Carl Miller on Proposition 113
“Save the people who loved this town so much they bough a home to live here.”
– Vanessa Langston on short-term rentals
“Most folks who have had a relative cremated, even those who have only pondered it, have known that the most troubling thing about it is the question ... ‘How will I ever be sure that I get back the remains of my loved ones?’”
– Bud Elliott on the cremation industry
“If Chief Bertolas and Sheriff Reyes do not see the racism implicit in the murder of Mr. Floyd, how can we have confidence that they will see interpersonal and institutional racism in the departments they lead?”
– Jackie Duba on the law enforcement leaders’ comments on George Floyd’s death
“The coverage for preexisting conditions has been an actual life saver for many people in Colorado.”
– Cheryl and John Wells on health insurance
“We celebrate community in part because we know that the strength of a group of people brought together ‘in community’ is greater than the sum of the strength of the participating individuals.”
– Craig Stuller on community
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
