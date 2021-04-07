As Lake County approaches 25 percent of our population vaccinated, Governor Polis has broadened the vaccine parameters. As of Friday, April 2, all Coloradans over the age of 16 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and all Coloradans over the age of 18 will be eligible to receive the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Polis is optimistic that every Coloradan who wants a vaccination will have access to one before the end of May, pending supply.
Lake County Public Health Agency held a free Moderna vaccination event on April 7 at CMC. Future points of dispensing and vaccination clinics will be announced soon.
This is very good news, though we caution that the virus hasn’t gone away. New cases and hospitalizations are holding steady, and emerging COVID-19 variants are cause for concern. We urge Lake County residents to get their vaccines, and emphasize the importance of face coverings, hand washing and social distancing. Let’s go the distance and cross the finish line together.
Vaccinations are also available at several other places in Lake County and in our neighboring counties, and that information is available on the St. Vincent Health website.
Local and regional vaccination resources include:
— Rocky Mountain Family Practice: 719-486-0500.
— St. Vincent Health: 719-486-0230.
— Safeway: Safeway.com/CovidClinic.
— Summit County: www.comassvax.org.
— Eagle County: https://tinyurl.com/yh9mk8kk.
— Chaffee County: https://chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com.
Karen Onderdonk
St. Vincent Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.