The Herald is proud to say “yes” to ballot measure 2A this week — an important step along the path to improving access to affordable housing for all in Leadville.
If passed, the ballot measure would increase the City of Leadville’s lodging tax by three percent to finance a local housing fund, what would become the city’s first ever public revenue stream for housing. The tax would be paid for solely by visitors staying in hotels, bed and breakfasts and short-term rentals within city limits.
The Herald endorses ballot measure 2A for the following reasons:
— Leadville’s lodging tax is paid by those who stay at lodging establishments, not the locals who own such businesses. When tourists visit Leadville, they expect access to a full range of services, from delicious restaurants to outdoor guiding services to tours of historic museums and buildings. Think of the tax as a mandatory donation: if tourists want to utilize local services, they must also support our housing needs.
— A three percent increase to Leadville’s lodging tax will not affect tourism numbers. Imagine a tourist who books a small S.L.umber Yard cabin for two weekend nights ($195/night) at Freight. If 2A is passed, the tourist would pay $11.70 more in lodging tax than previously. This increase is not going to change the tourist’s decision to visit Leadville.
— Cities like Crested Butte and Steamboat Springs have raised their lodging tax in recent years to support affordable housing efforts. And guess what? The tourists keep coming.
— Lake County Tourism Panel’s funding will not change. The panel will continue to receive 1.92 percent of the city’s lodging tax, with which it can continue to sponsor important marketing projects.
— If 2A passes, the ballot measure’s success will serve as a testament to our community’s investment in affordable housing. This will make Leadville more competitive when applying for affordable housing-related grants, as well as state and federal funding.
— The three percent lodging tax increase is estimated to raise about $200,000 annually. That’s hundreds of thousands of dollars of funding per year — paid for by people outside of our community — that Leadville can leverage for good.
— The housing fund proposed alongside 2A could lead to the hiring of a local housing manager, the administration of deed restrictions, the creation of a gap fund program, the purchase of land for development and much more. Let’s just (please) not use the tax revenue on another study telling us that Leadville has an affordable housing problem.
— Look around us. Dilapidated two-bedroom Victorians in downtown Leadville are selling for $400,000. Homes ranging from $425,000 to $660,000 at the Railyard are flying off the shelves. And three-bedroom houses going up in Westwoods Subdivision, a project once billed by the developer as “built by locals for locals,” are starting at $597,000.
— According to Lake County’s area median income, an average household of four in Leadville is able to purchase a house for $300,000 or less. This threshold sits far below almost any single family home currently on the market in Lake County.
The time for action on affordable housing is now. Voting “yes” on 2A is a step in the right direction.
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
