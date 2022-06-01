When walking the dogs, I bring bags along and pick up litter. It wasn’t long before I started noticing the overwhelming amount of Keystone Light cans compared to all other forms and brands of litter. It wasn’t long before I noticed them scattered along the ditches along obscure county roads and non-obscure roads alike all throughout the county.
Inspired by the pure absurdity of the amount of Keystone Lights, I started keeping track this season. I picked up 224 Keystones in April 2022 alone. I’m guessing between this year and last that number is probably 500 or more.
Who are you? What drives you to consume and then discard such an insane amount of this product? Do you have a goal, a mission statement perhaps, for such a brazen and courageous crusade? If you’re trying to lower property values, that’s not working very well.
I’ve been heartened by many things in spite of a few apparent bad apples (or “Keith Stones,” if you will): the orange bags filled by folks on the side of the highway, the landfill taking tires that were found dumped in the woods and their spring cleaning initiative, and the progress that I can see on the sides of the roads while going about my business in the county.
Stay strong, my fellow litter picker-uppers.
Lindsy Coon
Leadville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.