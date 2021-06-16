During the past 143 years, Leadville has somehow survived a multitude of ups and downs. Many of you have seen these cyclical challenges during your lifetimes and are proud of our unending ability to face change and continue to live in and love this place. Heck, I think most of us are proud of refusing to be dismayed by our misfortunes. World wars and mine closures have failed to dim the spirit and toughness of our community. Even COVID-19 could not bring us down.
As I pen this message, our city departments are hard at work taking care of us. The fire department, street department, Leadville City Hall and animal shelter are all well managed and humming right along.
The current struggle is that our police department is down to a skeleton crew, and, until we can rebuild, our officers are putting in long hours to keep us safe. We have had a series of departures from the police department, which ultimately included the resignation of our police chief. We are currently advertising both regionally and nationwide for police officers and a police chief and hope to have these positions filled within the next few months.
In the midst of this trying time for our police department, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and especially Sheriff Reyes, has been amazing and are helping in any way possible. If you see the sheriff, the undersheriff, or any police officers or sheriff’s deputies, please thank them. They are going above and beyond to serve and protect us.
Mayor Greg Labbe
City of Leadville
