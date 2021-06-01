The people of Lake County need a swimming pool to learn and practice the lifelong and lifesaving skill of swimming. Colorado saw a record number of drownings in 2020. “No one dies from not being able to play basketball,” said U.S. champion swimmer Sabir Muhammad.
Access to an indoor public pool is urgent. Ponds, lakes and rivers aren’t an option with their frigid temperatures.
Taxpayers own the building and equipment where our pool now sits empty. Should we repair, replace, or abandon and build new? How long can we afford to be without an operational pool?
Now is the time to let our local government know what we want done with what we have. How we want our tax dollars spent. How much we’re willing to spend for a safe place to swim. Let’s tell them what we need.
Generations of Lake County taxpayers gave us the opportunity to swim in a safe environment. Let’s work hard and quickly to provide this necessary and lifesaving gift to our younger and future generations.
Jane Harelson
Leadville
