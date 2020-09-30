Please join me in voting “yes” on Amendment B this year. This ballot initiative comes from a bipartisan effort to fix an outdated rule in our state constitution. Voting “yes” is a vote to ensure our rural communities have enough funding for schools, hospitals and fire departments.
When I was a child growing up in Colorado, schools ranked near the top nationally for school funding. I have seen the funding for our schools, roads and first responders erode during my lifetime. Colorado now funds its schools at one of the lowest rates in the country. One of the challenges to improving how we fund schools and pay teachers is the Gallagher Amendment. As housing costs and population growth accelerate along the Front Range, Gallagher simultaneously strains rural budgets and burdens small business owners.
Whether we live in Denver or Leadville, I believe our kids should have access to high quality schools and healthy communities. In recent years, Lake County voters have been incredibly generous: voting in support of initiatives to help our local schools. I am proud to live in this community and inspired by the amazing work our educators and first responders do with limited resources. As we continue to invest in our communities, Amendment B will prevent additional property tax burdens from being pushed onto small businesses in our community.
Let’s do the right thing for our community and kids: join me in voting “yes” for Amendment B.
Erin Allaman
Leadville
