Something is rotten in the Lake County School District, and the newspaper is not fully investigating the problem. The main headline in the Herald Democrat for Oct. 7 actually read “LCSD reflects on student achievement,” yet the article was about students lagging behind and failing.
I believe the computers in our schools are not educating our kids correctly, and the evidence is overwhelming to that fact. We need to start investigating the options of pulling computers out of our grade schools and start educating our kids right.
William Noland
Leadville
