Oh, what a day filled with excitement and unexpected surprises during this year’s Leadville Trail 100, August 16, 1997, 23 years ago.
Can you guess? I was married during the Leadville Trail 100 mile running race.
My now husband, Michael, and I had been married before so we wanted a very small ceremony. I mailed out a hundred or so running invitations with a sketch of Mt. Elbert drawn by an artist friend of mine. We knew that only a few close friends and Mike’s two children could make the climb up Hope Pass at 12,600 feet. Luckily, Mike arranged for two ministers who were friends of his to marry us. Just in case, we had one minister come up Hope Pass from the Winfield side and the other from the Twin Lakes side. Since the ministers were also friends, they each knew it was a race for them to get to the top of Hope Pass. The minister who got to the summit first would get the privilege of marrying us!
We picked a flat area near a rock pile to the side of the race course just beyond the Hope Pass prayer flags for the ceremony. Runners were continuously running over the summit while breathing heavily as they either stopped to take pictures, catch their breath or had a bite to eat. Hope Pass was like being “on top of the world.” Many runners would yell out congratulations and even take pictures of us. How special it was!
Michael Ehrlich was a running friend and so generous and kind to take a special picture of us. He had it enlarged to poster size and sent it as a wedding gift. The treasured poster still has its place on our wall for us to see every day.
I wore an all-white running outfit with white veil pinned to my white hat. Mike wore a running shirt with “get me to the wedding on time” emblazoned on the shirt.
An unexpected surprise happened at the end of our “I do’s” and champagne toast. Heavy cloud cover shrouded Hope Pass along with a cold, light rain that started coming down. Michael and I put on rain gear as our Leadville Trail 100 races continued.
We celebrated at the race finish line with a table decorated in fine wedding fashion with a homemade cake and local flower greenery atop the cake along with beverages shared by everyone.
Marge Hickman is the co-author of “Leadville Trail 100: History of the Leadville Trail 100 Mile Running Race.” The book is available at www.LT100history.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.